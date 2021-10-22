Insider Selling: Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) SVP Sells 4,953 Shares of Stock

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) SVP Brandon Tolany sold 4,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $749,785.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brandon Tolany also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 19th, Brandon Tolany sold 3,302 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $496,257.58.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $1,953,325.69.

NASDAQ:SLAB traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,807. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.77 and a 1-year high of $163.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.68. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 152.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $169.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. Research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 22.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 78.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $431,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SLAB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.33.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

