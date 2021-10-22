Insider Selling: SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Sells $1,168,750.00 in Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $1,168,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $47.07 on Friday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $64.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.80 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.52 and a 200-day moving average of $47.50.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 1,099.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 713,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,441,000 after buying an additional 654,090 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 597.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 684,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,947,000 after buying an additional 586,178 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,508,000 after buying an additional 448,988 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,250,000. Finally, Jeneq Management LP boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Jeneq Management LP now owns 902,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,716,000 after purchasing an additional 355,011 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

