Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $2,025,898.00 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.77, for a total transaction of $2,025,898.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,500 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.47, for a total transaction of $2,645,465.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,641 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $3,182,416.58.

On Friday, August 27th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,162 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.68, for a total transaction of $830,594.16.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,733 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $2,029,680.51.

On Monday, August 16th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,505 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.38, for a total transaction of $2,787,816.90.

On Monday, August 9th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,251 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,030.61.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total transaction of $3,781.05.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $290.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $269.33 and a 200-day moving average of $254.19. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44 and a beta of 1.08. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $176.75 and a one year high of $290.10.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $415.40 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 22.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Morningstar by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Morningstar by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 50.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

