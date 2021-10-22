Insider Selling: Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Sells $608,400.00 in Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $608,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 3.09.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $581.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Oilfield Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

