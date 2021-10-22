Insider Selling: Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Director Sells 4,082 Shares of Stock

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Director Julius Knowles sold 4,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $156,095.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Julius Knowles also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, October 18th, Julius Knowles sold 13,786 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $519,732.20.

On Thursday, October 14th, Julius Knowles sold 4,383 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $175,889.79.

On Monday, October 4th, Julius Knowles sold 3,746 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $150,064.76.

On Friday, October 1st, Julius Knowles sold 6,323 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $253,931.68.

On Monday, September 27th, Julius Knowles sold 95,302 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $3,923,583.34.

NASDAQ:KROS opened at $38.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.67 and its 200 day moving average is $44.26. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.68 million, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.65.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $87,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $168,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KROS shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.