Insider Selling: Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) EVP Sells $549,485.28 in Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $549,485.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ITCI stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.29.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.50%. The business had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 952.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at $39,648,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,037.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 292,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after acquiring an additional 266,741 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2,756.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,114,000 after acquiring an additional 262,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 51.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,074,000 after acquiring an additional 225,202 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 35.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 817,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,722,000 after acquiring an additional 213,304 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITCI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

