Insider Selling: Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.94, for a total value of $1,949,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $2,173,375.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 550 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total value of $104,406.50.

On Monday, August 23rd, Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,044 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total value of $190,154.16.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $2,281,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $160.42 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.32 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of -225.94 and a beta of 0.48.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five9 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 645.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 51,791 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Five9 by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,215,000 after acquiring an additional 20,203 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 45,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

