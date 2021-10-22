Insider Selling: Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CEO Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $4,183,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Siclen John Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $3,907,750.00.

DT opened at $77.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.18. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $78.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $209.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.83 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.19.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,156,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,688,000 after buying an additional 186,456 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,834,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,435,000 after buying an additional 943,961 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,739,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,342,000 after buying an additional 713,095 shares during the period. HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,487,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,948,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,712,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,709,000 after buying an additional 1,573,707 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

