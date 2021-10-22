Insider Selling: California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Sells 125,503 Shares of Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 125,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $5,365,253.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 80,238 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $3,603,488.58.

On Thursday, October 14th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 32,577 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $1,402,439.85.

On Monday, October 4th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 26,169 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $1,106,163.63.

On Friday, October 1st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 131,847 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $5,563,943.40.

On Monday, September 27th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 2,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $85,140.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 791,813 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $34,356,766.07.

On Monday, September 13th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 100,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $4,199,000.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 31,556 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $1,237,941.88.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 64,450 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $2,434,276.50.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 367,695 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $13,259,081.70.

Shares of CRC opened at $43.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.08. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $45.42.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter. California Resources had a net margin of 263.47% and a return on equity of 1,765.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 2,062.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 5,534.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of California Resources from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

