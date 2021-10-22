Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Sells 16,500 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.88, for a total value of $6,515,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.93, for a total value of $6,696,810.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.81, for a total value of $5,154,435.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total value of $5,072,625.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 39 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.72, for a total value of $14,497.08.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,563 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.72, for a total value of $580,998.36.

On Monday, August 9th, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.94, for a total value of $5,088,690.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $897,868.75.

NYSE:ANET opened at $395.48 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.35 and a 1-year high of $396.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.30.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Arista Networks by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Arista Networks by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Barclays raised their price target on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus raised their target price on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.33.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

