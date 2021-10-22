Insider Selling: Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) EVP Sells 32,170 Shares of Stock

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 32,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $624,098.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrew B. Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aemetis alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Andrew B. Foster sold 8,548 shares of Aemetis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $120,355.84.

AMTX stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.85. 575,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,323,838. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.85. Aemetis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $629.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of -0.16.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $54.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.85 million. Equities analysts expect that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMTX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis during the second quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Aemetis by 2,069.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis during the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aemetis by 870.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares in the last quarter. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.