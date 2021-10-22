Insider Buying: Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Major Shareholder Acquires 10,499 Shares of Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin bought 10,499 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.49 per share, with a total value of $278,118.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alvin Gerald Libin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 3,291 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $85,566.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 3,677 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $95,418.15.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 1,300 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Alvin Gerald Libin bought 4,814 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $95,798.60.

On Thursday, August 26th, Alvin Gerald Libin bought 1,193 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $22,643.14.

On Monday, August 23rd, Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 3,376 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $58,843.68.

On Friday, August 20th, Alvin Gerald Libin bought 11,000 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $186,560.00.

REPX stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,860. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average is $27.94.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $42.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.34 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on REPX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riley Exploration Permian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist upped their price target on Riley Exploration Permian from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Riley Exploration Permian from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,913,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,390,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 277.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 81,641 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

