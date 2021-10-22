Insider Buying: Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) Insider Buys 16,915 Shares of Stock

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) insider Ken Yew (Ronald) Chan purchased 16,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.85 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,428.50 ($10,306.07).
The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.46.
About Finbar Group
