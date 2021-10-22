Insider Buying: Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Buys 159 Shares of Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,495 ($32.60) per share, for a total transaction of £3,967.05 ($5,182.98).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 158 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,513 ($32.83) per share, for a total transaction of £3,970.54 ($5,187.54).

On Friday, September 3rd, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 10,000 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,655 ($34.69), for a total transaction of £265,500 ($346,877.45).

On Monday, August 23rd, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 10,000 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,656 ($34.70), for a total transaction of £265,600 ($347,008.10).

On Monday, August 16th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 4,113 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,689 ($35.13), for a total transaction of £110,598.57 ($144,497.74).

Shares of CCH opened at GBX 2,452 ($32.04) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,541.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,561.91. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 12-month low of GBX 1,711.60 ($22.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,809.60 ($36.71). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.96 billion and a PE ratio of 20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 2,725 ($35.60) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,100 ($40.50) to GBX 3,185 ($41.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,890 ($37.76).

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

