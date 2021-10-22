Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$6.92 million during the quarter.

