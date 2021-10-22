Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Shares Gap Up to $33.31

Shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.31, but opened at $34.20. Inotiv shares last traded at $34.20, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOTV. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Inotiv in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $530.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.27 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.58.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Inotiv by 16.9% in the second quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 730,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,489,000 after purchasing an additional 105,491 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv in the first quarter worth about $13,623,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inotiv by 1,797.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,963,000 after purchasing an additional 602,245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inotiv by 46.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,521,000 after purchasing an additional 171,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv in the second quarter worth about $13,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.
About Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV)
Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.
Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.