Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Shares Gap Up to $33.31

Shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.31, but opened at $34.20. Inotiv shares last traded at $34.20, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOTV. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Inotiv in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $530.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.27 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.58.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter. Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Inotiv, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Inotiv by 16.9% in the second quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 730,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,489,000 after purchasing an additional 105,491 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv in the first quarter worth about $13,623,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inotiv by 1,797.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,963,000 after purchasing an additional 602,245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inotiv by 46.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,521,000 after purchasing an additional 171,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv in the second quarter worth about $13,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

About Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

