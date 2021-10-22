Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Receives $246.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $246.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

IIPR stock traded up $4.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,848. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $237.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.83. The company has a current ratio of 165.60, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $112.25 and a 12 month high of $260.11.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

In other news, CAO Andy Bui sold 1,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $83,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,484 shares of company stock worth $1,944,507. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

