InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.530-$0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $93.50 million-$94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.94 million.InMode also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

INMD stock opened at $83.94 on Friday. InMode has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.50.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $87.33 million for the quarter. InMode had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 44.34%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut InMode from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on InMode from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on InMode to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InMode stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 546,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,915 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.71% of InMode worth $51,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.