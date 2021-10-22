Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO William Hoffman Sells 25,778 Shares

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO William Hoffman sold 25,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $2,322,597.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 7th, William Hoffman sold 29,900 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $2,424,591.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, William Hoffman sold 70,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $5,527,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $2,447,100.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $2,799,900.00.

NARI traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.92. The stock had a trading volume of 254,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,625. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 197.60 and a beta of 2.15. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $58.66 and a one year high of $127.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.74 and a 200-day moving average of $89.61.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Inari Medical had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 149.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NARI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NARI shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.67.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

