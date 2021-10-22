Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.92.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMO. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

IMO stock opened at $34.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $35.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.89 and a beta of 1.99.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently -104.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Imperial Oil by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,671 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Imperial Oil by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 106,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 100,440 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 23,844 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

