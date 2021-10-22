Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.40.

IMUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Immunic from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMUX traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.60. 4,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,811. Immunic has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $28.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.03.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.14). On average, analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -3.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Immunic by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Immunic by 53.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,126,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,808,000 after purchasing an additional 391,501 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Immunic by 111.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 433,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 228,547 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in Immunic by 9.4% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 401,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 34,527 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Immunic by 41.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 102,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

