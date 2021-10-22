IMAX Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 15,271 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,297% compared to the average volume of 1,093 call options.

IMAX stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.20. IMAX has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 475.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IMAX will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 31.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 23.3% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.06.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

