IMAX Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 15,271 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,297% compared to the average volume of 1,093 call options.
IMAX stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.20. IMAX has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $25.05.
IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 475.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IMAX will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.06.
About IMAX
IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.
