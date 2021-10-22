iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for iHeartMedia in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IHRT. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 2.17. iHeartMedia has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $861.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.52 million.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 47,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,498.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 73,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $1,880,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 857.1% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iHeartMedia in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 4.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.