Iconic Token Trading Up 1.4% Over Last Week (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $2.85 million and $1,304.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic Token coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Iconic Token has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00072189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00073830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.56 or 0.00107978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,487.07 or 0.99624874 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,927.46 or 0.06468702 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00022312 BTC.

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,925,573 coins. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.