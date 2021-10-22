IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Purchased by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 66.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter worth about $729,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 55.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 269,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,332,000 after acquiring an additional 96,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $852,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $153.11 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $79.73 and a 12 month high of $179.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.64.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The company had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IAC. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $277.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

