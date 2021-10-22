iA Financial (TSE:IAG) PT Raised to C$89.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 20.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IAG. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$82.00 price target on shares of iA Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$81.50 to C$83.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$76.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iA Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$83.31.

IAG stock opened at C$74.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$44.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$75.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.59, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$72.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$69.97.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.00 by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$5.34 billion during the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.15, for a total transaction of C$70,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,679,730. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Dibblee sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.41, for a total value of C$281,652.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$198,494.81.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

