i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IIIV. Raymond James reduced their price objective on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, i3 Verticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.18 million, a P/E ratio of -70.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average of $29.78. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $35.99.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $60.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.21 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,351,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,074,000 after acquiring an additional 106,819 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter worth $886,000. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

