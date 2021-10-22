Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEGY) Trading 201% Higher

Shares of Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEGY) traded up 201% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.52. 2,130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 1,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hyve Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hyve Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Hyve Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Hyve Group alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and other related activities. It offers content marketing, website designing, channel campaigns and marketing automation services. It carries out its operations through the following segments: Global Brands, Asia, Central Asia, Eastern & Southern Europe, Russia, and UK.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hyve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.