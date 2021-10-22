Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEGY) Shares Up 201%

Shares of Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEGY) shot up 201% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.52. 2,130 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 1,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITEGY. Peel Hunt downgraded Hyve Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hyve Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hyve Group in a report on Friday, July 9th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.75.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and other related activities. It offers content marketing, website designing, channel campaigns and marketing automation services. It carries out its operations through the following segments: Global Brands, Asia, Central Asia, Eastern & Southern Europe, Russia, and UK.

