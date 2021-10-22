Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 103.49% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Hummingbird Resources from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 23 ($0.30) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Hummingbird Resources alerts:

LON:HUM opened at GBX 17.20 ($0.22) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 18.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 19.99. Hummingbird Resources has a one year low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a one year high of GBX 39 ($0.51). The stock has a market cap of £67.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.