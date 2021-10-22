Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €67.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BOSS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €52.81 ($62.13).

Shares of BOSS stock opened at €52.90 ($62.24) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €50.57 and a 200 day moving average of €46.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,365.26. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a twelve month high of €54.92 ($64.61).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

