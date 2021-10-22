Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HudBay Minerals Inc. is a mining company and engages in discovery, production and marketing of base metals in North and Central America. It owns zinc and copper mines, concentrators and metal production facilities in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, zinc oxide production facility in Ontario, copper refinery in Michigan and nickel project in Guatemala. In addition to its primary products, zinc and copper, HudBay also produces gold, silver and zinc oxide. HudBay Minerals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Indl Alliance S restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Shares of HBM stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.40. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $9.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $404.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.66 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. Hudbay Minerals’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 219.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 687,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 472,563 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 48.0% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 441,586 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 143,272 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 84.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 171,872 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 78,841 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 178.9% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 42,903 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 27,518 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.