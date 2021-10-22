HSBC’s (HSBA) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their sell rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

HSBA has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 605 ($7.90) target price on HSBC in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 465 ($6.08) target price on HSBC in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on HSBC in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 475.36 ($6.21).

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBA stock opened at GBX 434.60 ($5.68) on Tuesday. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 312.80 ($4.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The stock has a market cap of £88.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 394.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 416.37.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 0.45%.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 42,366 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.