Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 1,435 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Acuity Brands worth $5,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.2% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $205.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $212.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.14.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

AYI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.67.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

