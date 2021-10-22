Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 776,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. 32.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BRSP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research upgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

NYSE BRSP opened at $9.75 on Friday. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.75.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.34). BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 143.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.