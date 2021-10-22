Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,450 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 147,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $6,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNXN. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in PC Connection by 17.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PC Connection by 10.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in PC Connection during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PC Connection by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PC Connection during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. 41.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNXN shares. TheStreet raised PC Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of PC Connection stock opened at $43.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.21. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.91 and a 52 week high of $55.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.72.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $704.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.24 million. Analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

