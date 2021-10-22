Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $5.17 Million Stock Position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 171,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,940 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $5,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 1,207.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period.

MD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Truist reduced their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MEDNAX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

NYSE:MD opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average of $29.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.86, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.12 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $36,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $284,647.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,069 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,028 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

