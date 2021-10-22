Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 676,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177,720 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $6,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1,354.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,451,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,283,445 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $36,498,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,704,000 after purchasing an additional 458,773 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,284,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $11,700,000. 50.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SOI opened at $8.36 on Friday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $15.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.90 million, a PE ratio of -32.15 and a beta of 2.02.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.87 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -280.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

