Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $7,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 91.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 42,457 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter worth $3,742,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 15.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 222,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,713,000 after buying an additional 29,318 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 25.9% in the first quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 141,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,762,000 after buying an additional 29,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 18.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 171,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after buying an additional 26,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $100.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.21. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.00 and a 12 month high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $336.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Friday, October 8th.

In related news, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $91,748.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,285.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $30,114.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,435 shares of company stock valued at $331,837. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

