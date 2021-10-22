HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Shares Up 1.2%

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH)’s stock price shot up 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €104.50 ($122.94) and last traded at €104.10 ($122.47). 18,750 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 14,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at €102.90 ($121.06).

Several research firms have weighed in on HBH. Warburg Research set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, June 28th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €97.85 and its 200 day moving average price is €91.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 9.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.64.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

