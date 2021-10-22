Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) posted its earnings results on Friday. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Honeywell International updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.000-$8.100 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $8.00-8.10 EPS.

Honeywell International stock traded down $4.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.87. 54,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,674,377. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $151.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $159.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Honeywell International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.76% of Honeywell International worth $2,661,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.21.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

