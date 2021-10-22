Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Announces Earnings Results

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $173.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 40.76%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Shares of HOMB traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,105. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.53. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $29.76. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In related news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Allison acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $239,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,019 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

