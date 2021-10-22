Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Announces Earnings Results

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $173.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 40.76%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.
Shares of HOMB traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,105. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.53. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $29.76. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
In related news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Allison acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $239,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have commented on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.
Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile
Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.
