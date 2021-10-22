Holmen AB (publ)’s (HLMNY) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their underperform rating on shares of Holmen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HLMNY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of HLMNY opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.45. Holmen AB has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $24.45.

Holmen AB (publ) Company Profile

Holmen AB (publ) produces and sells paperboards, papers, wood products, and renewable energy in Sweden, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Poland, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Forest segment offers logs, pulpwood, and biofuel to sawmills, pulp mills, and paperboard and paper mills; and manages forests, which cover approximately one million hectares.

