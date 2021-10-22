Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Bought by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 1,450.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,459 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HXL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 624.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,089,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,982,000 after purchasing an additional 939,011 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 23.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,607,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,350,000 after purchasing an additional 498,751 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 9.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,784,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,552,000 after purchasing an additional 402,069 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 51.7% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,763,000 after purchasing an additional 359,120 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter worth $18,435,000.

Shares of HXL opened at $57.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -228.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Hexcel’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

HXL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

