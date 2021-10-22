Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HESM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup cut Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hess Midstream from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of Hess Midstream stock remained flat at $$26.59 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 9,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,317. Hess Midstream has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $30.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.96. The stock has a market cap of $665.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 2.13.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Hess Midstream will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is 154.20%.

In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 4,312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $108,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth about $128,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Hess Midstream by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,593,000 after buying an additional 129,407 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hess Midstream by 109.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 31,538 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Hess Midstream by 3.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 437,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,816,000 after buying an additional 15,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

