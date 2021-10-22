Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Shares of HLX stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.10. 1,968,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,513. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.65. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $618.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

HLX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 490.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

