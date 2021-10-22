Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,344 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.17% of Heartland Express worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 1,577.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. 56.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Shares of HTLD opened at $16.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.46. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.54.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Express announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, August 20th that permits the company to repurchase 3,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Heartland Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.