Head-To-Head Review: Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) versus Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY)

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) and Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mizuho Financial Group and Danske Bank A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mizuho Financial Group $30.25 billion 1.13 $5.47 billion $0.26 10.38 Danske Bank A/S $6.49 billion 2.37 $703.03 million N/A N/A

Mizuho Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Danske Bank A/S.

Profitability

This table compares Mizuho Financial Group and Danske Bank A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mizuho Financial Group 19.10% 4.52% 0.19% Danske Bank A/S 21.12% 5.95% 0.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and Danske Bank A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mizuho Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Danske Bank A/S 3 4 1 0 1.75

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Mizuho Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Danske Bank A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Mizuho Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Danske Bank A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Mizuho Financial Group pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Mizuho Financial Group has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danske Bank A/S has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Danske Bank A/S beats Mizuho Financial Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. (MHSC). The Mizuho Bank Ltd. segment includes personal, retail, corporate, international banking, financial institutions, public sector, and trading services. The Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. provides services related to trust, real estate, securitization, structured finance, pension and asset management, and stock transfer agency. The Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. offers security services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions and public sector entities. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates & Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland, Non-Core, and Other Activities. The Banking DK segment offers daily banking, home financing, investment and retirement planning solutions. The Banking Nordic segment encompasses global asset finance activities, such as lease activities. The Corporate & Institution segment provides wholesale banking services for institutional and corporate customers involving cash management services, trade finance solutions, custody services, foreign exchange and derivatives products, corporate finance, and acquisition finance. The Wealth Management segment encompasses expertise from Danica Pension, Danske Capital, and Private Banking. The Northern Ireland segment serves personal and business customers through a network of branches in Northern Ireland and digital channels.

