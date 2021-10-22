Head-To-Head Contrast: Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) versus Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) and Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Murphy Oil has a beta of 3.22, meaning that its stock price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and Murphy Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnolia Oil & Gas 25.33% 23.92% 13.67% Murphy Oil -45.55% 1.50% 0.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Magnolia Oil & Gas and Murphy Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnolia Oil & Gas 0 3 9 0 2.75 Murphy Oil 1 4 4 0 2.33

Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus target price of $18.68, indicating a potential downside of 9.36%. Murphy Oil has a consensus target price of $25.78, indicating a potential downside of 8.43%. Given Murphy Oil’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Murphy Oil is more favorable than Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and Murphy Oil’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnolia Oil & Gas $534.51 million 9.09 -$1.21 billion ($0.02) -1,030.50 Murphy Oil $1.97 billion 2.21 -$1.15 billion ($1.25) -22.52

Murphy Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Magnolia Oil & Gas. Magnolia Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Murphy Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.6% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Magnolia Oil & Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Murphy Oil pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Magnolia Oil & Gas pays out -800.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Murphy Oil pays out -40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Magnolia Oil & Gas has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Murphy Oil has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas beats Murphy Oil on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead. The company was founded by Charles H. Murphy Jr. in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.