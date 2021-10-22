Head to Head Contrast: Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) and The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) and The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and The Toronto-Dominion Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores 0 2 0 0 2.00 The Toronto-Dominion Bank 1 4 5 0 2.40

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential downside of 8.03%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus price target of $88.47, suggesting a potential upside of 22.73%. Given The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Toronto-Dominion Bank is more favorable than Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores 11.15% 8.17% 0.87% The Toronto-Dominion Bank 31.71% 15.26% 0.81%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores $5.97 billion 1.11 $704.86 million $0.59 10.14 The Toronto-Dominion Bank $39.92 billion 3.29 $8.85 billion $3.99 18.07

The Toronto-Dominion Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Toronto-Dominion Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores pays out 44.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Toronto-Dominion Bank pays out 62.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.2% of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The Toronto-Dominion Bank beats Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers. The Banco AV Villas segment comprises of general purpose loans, payroll loans, and credit cards, and traditional line of mortgages. The Banco Popular segment provides financial solutions to government entities. The Corficolombiana consists of equity investments, investment banking, treasury operations, and financial services. The company was founded by Luis Carlos Sarmiento Angulo on January 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. The U.S. Retail segment provides retail and commercial banking services, as well as wealth management services in the United States. The Wholesale Banking segment provides capital markets, investment banking, corporate banking products and investment needs to companies, governments, and institutions in financial markets. The company was founded on February 1, 1955 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

